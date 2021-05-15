ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. ON24 has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $81.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.59.

ONTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 981 shares of company stock valued at $50,462.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

