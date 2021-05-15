Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.42.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit