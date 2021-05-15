Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.42.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.