Open Platform Trading Up 100.8% This Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $14.79 million and $1.47 million worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Platform has traded up 100.8% against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00088147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.80 or 0.01115835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00064933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00113986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00060348 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

