OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Tops $1.94 on Major Exchanges

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00089409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.56 or 0.01145927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00067561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00115753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00062077 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

