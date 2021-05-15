Oppenheimer Increases Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target to $44.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCYC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a market outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $33.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,286.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $787,612.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,612.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,638 shares of company stock worth $4,850,958. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

