Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001197 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $209.43 million and approximately $52.14 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00088386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $530.50 or 0.01114607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00065094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00113551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

