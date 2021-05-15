Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Organogenesis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Organogenesis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

ORGO stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.95. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth $936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Organogenesis by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,108.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $1,461,646.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

