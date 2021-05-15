Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,297 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,176.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after buying an additional 956,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,484,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after buying an additional 589,465 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 310,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

