Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy Sells 10,000 Shares

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$29,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,543,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,567,280.

Shares of CVE OCO opened at C$3.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.88. The company has a market cap of C$621.19 million and a PE ratio of -1,110.00. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.29 and a 52-week high of C$3.44.

Oroco Resource Company Profile

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

