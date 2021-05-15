Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy Sells 10,000 Shares

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$29,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,543,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,567,280.
Shares of CVE OCO opened at C$3.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.88. The company has a market cap of C$621.19 million and a PE ratio of -1,110.00. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.29 and a 52-week high of C$3.44.
Oroco Resource Company Profile
