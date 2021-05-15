OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) General Counsel Sells $252,120.00 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $252,120.00.

Shares of KIDS opened at $56.00 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KIDS. Truist Securities raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Swiss National Bank raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

