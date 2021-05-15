Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 9340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35).

Get Oscar Health alerts:

OSCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

In other Oscar Health news, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $3,720,366.00. Also, insider Joel Klein sold 75,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,953,860.00. Insiders have sold 615,747 shares of company stock worth $24,014,133 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,682,000. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,719,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,032,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,554,000.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.86.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.