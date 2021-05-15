Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,680,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 74.3% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $135.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.91 and a fifty-two week high of $136.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,915. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on OSK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

