Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OR. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.89.

OR stock opened at C$16.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.82. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$11.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 166.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$64.56 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$1,796,237.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,223,602.51. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at C$208,343.57. Insiders sold 214,565 shares of company stock worth $2,998,784 in the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

