OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.81

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.81 and traded as high as $42.75. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 1,953 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $496.57 million, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $19.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

