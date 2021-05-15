Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.82. Owens & Minor reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.05.

NYSE OMI traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. 833,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,424,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,566 shares of company stock worth $3,904,540 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

