Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Rating Increased to Hold at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Biomedica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:OXBDF opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. Oxford Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

