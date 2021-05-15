Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.40.

Several brokerages have commented on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $96.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.03.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

