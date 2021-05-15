Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,005,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,010 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $43,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPBI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 109.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.77%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.