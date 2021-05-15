Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $66.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.98.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $1,569,236.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,056.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $4,403,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,129 shares of company stock worth $12,252,479. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $1,545,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

