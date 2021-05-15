PAID Network (PAID) Price Reaches $1.58 on Major Exchanges

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, PAID Network has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00003266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $100.15 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00095351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.69 or 0.00514314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.66 or 0.00232984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005097 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $560.13 or 0.01158396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.58 or 0.01211033 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

