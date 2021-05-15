Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

NYSE FTV opened at $70.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.58. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $124,173.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,390.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,447,173 shares of company stock worth $104,586,498. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.