Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Price Up 4.3% Following Strong Earnings

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) rose 4.3% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.64. Approximately 2,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 129,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.42. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pampa Energía currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $890.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

