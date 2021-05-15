Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.16 Million

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $276.92 or 0.00575454 BTC on exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $141.30 million and $7.16 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00088856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $536.35 or 0.01114553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00065101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00114782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00061164 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

