Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $242 million-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.11 million.

Paya stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 120.27 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

PAYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

