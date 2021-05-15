Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Position Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.94.

Shares of PCTY opened at $162.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.27 and its 200-day moving average is $191.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $109.35 and a 12-month high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

