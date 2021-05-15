PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Critical Review

PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PCCW and PLDT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCCW $4.79 billion 0.90 $86.90 million N/A N/A PLDT $3.32 billion 1.74 $434.65 million $2.28 11.70

PLDT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PCCW.

Profitability

This table compares PCCW and PLDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCCW N/A N/A N/A PLDT 14.72% 22.98% 4.91%

Risk and Volatility

PCCW has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLDT has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PCCW pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. PLDT pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. PLDT pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PLDT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PCCW and PLDT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A PLDT 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of PLDT shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PLDT beats PCCW on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics and communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, content for various media, outsourced call center, and data center services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products; supply of broadband internet access solutions and web services; provision of data services; and software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; property investment, development, management, and leasing, as well as hotel management activities; and ski operations. Additionally, the company offers digital, IT and business process outsourcing, cloud computing, hosting, managed, e-commerce, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc. operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions. It also provides information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. In addition, the company offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services; and full-services customer rewards and loyalty programs. Further, it sells Wi-Fi access equipment; and distributes Filipino channels and content. As of December 31, 2020, it had 72,933,839 mobile broadband subscribers; 3,042,815 fixed line subscribers; and 3,090,118 fixed wireless broadband subscribers. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

