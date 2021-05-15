PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.76. 280,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,137. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $106.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.70. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

PDSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Earnings History for PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit