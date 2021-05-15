PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.76. 280,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,137. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $106.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.70. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

PDSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

