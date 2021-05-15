PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PDS Biotechnology Corp. is an immuno-oncology company. It is focused on developing a pipeline of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, cancer and other cancers. The company’s products are based on the proprietary Versamune(R) platform technology, which activates and directs the human immune system. PDS Biotechnology Corp, formerly known as Edge Therapeutics Inc., is based in Berkeley Heights, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PDS Biotechnology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.18.

PDSB opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 77,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

