Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $150.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $180.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PTON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $96.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.93. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,379.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 468,161 shares of company stock valued at $53,742,452. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,051,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.