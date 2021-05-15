Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Up 5%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.40 and last traded at $93.82. Approximately 583,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,801,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.35.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,379.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.93.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,032,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,858,482.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,161 shares of company stock worth $53,742,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $730,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,699,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.