Peloton Interactive’s (PTON) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $150.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTON. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.91.

PTON stock opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,379.71 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.93.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at $44,391,649.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 468,161 shares of company stock worth $53,742,452. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $730,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,699,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 70,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

