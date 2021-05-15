PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

PFSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.33. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 71,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $4,307,019.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,286,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,696,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,375,447 shares of company stock valued at $84,870,027 and sold 441,660 shares valued at $26,745,312. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,523,000 after buying an additional 822,242 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 759,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,185,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $17,357,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 212,833 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

