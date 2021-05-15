PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

