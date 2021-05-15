Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Holdings Lifted by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTH opened at $24.94 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

