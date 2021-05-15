PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.59

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.59 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 3.10 ($0.04). PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,372,813 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £32.40 million and a PE ratio of -5.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79.

PetroNeft Resources Company Profile (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

