Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after buying an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $40.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.74.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.