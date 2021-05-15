Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $45.11 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $223.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

