Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 11,776 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,776 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $417,341.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,538,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,011 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $35,415.33.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 6,936 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $243,731.04.

On Monday, May 3rd, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 14,632 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $560,112.96.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHAT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after buying an additional 369,640 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,239,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,941,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $8,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

