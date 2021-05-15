Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.51

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93.
Pharvaris B.V. Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)
Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.
