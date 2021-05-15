Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Insider Sells $170,469.54 in Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.41. The company has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.21 and a twelve month high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,238 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $195,299,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

