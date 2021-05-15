Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39,849 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.95.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

