Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,000.

Separately, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000.

NASDAQ:HERAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

