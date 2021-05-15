Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 16,435 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,435 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $170.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.26. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $83.79 and a 12-month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.