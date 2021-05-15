Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 46,971 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,971 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $124.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

