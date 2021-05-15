Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $6.08 Million Position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 3.41% of SVF Investment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of SVF Investment stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20. SVF Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

SVF Investment Company Profile

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

