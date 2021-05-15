Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $201.88 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.34 and a 12 month high of $203.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.54.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.