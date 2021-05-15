Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to post $6.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.90 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $13.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $29.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.41 million to $30.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.93 million, with estimates ranging from $16.88 million to $29.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 59.11%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,747.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 190,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 172,852 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 128,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 83,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PIRS stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.40.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
