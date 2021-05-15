Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to post $6.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.90 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $13.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $29.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.41 million to $30.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.93 million, with estimates ranging from $16.88 million to $29.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 59.11%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,747.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 190,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 172,852 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 128,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 83,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.40.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

