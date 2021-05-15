Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $92.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PNW. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $86.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $276,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $2,762,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

