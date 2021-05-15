Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Surgalign in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Surgalign’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 101.34% and a negative net margin of 56.07%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Surgalign in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

SRGA opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $165.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. Surgalign has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Surgalign during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Surgalign during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

