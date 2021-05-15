Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstar Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

CSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $461.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 20,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,736.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,350. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.